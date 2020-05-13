

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co. has reopened the first park months after it closed all theme parks across the globe to stop the spread of coronavirus.



Shanghai Disneyland, which was the first Disney theme park to shut down in late January as the virus initiated and spread across China, reopened its gates starting May 11, with controlled capacity. During the initial reopening phase, the park operates with additional safety procedures and limited attendance.



The majority of the attractions, rides, some shows and shopping and dining locations are now open, while some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children play areas, and theater shows remain closed. Parades and nighttime spectaculars will also return at a later date to accommodate social distancing.



Each day, a limited number of tickets will be available through the resort's official online channels and official travel partners during the initial phase of reopening. On-site sales will not be available.



The park has taken several measures to ensure the health and safety of guests and cast members. These include opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities.



There will also be increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection, with hand sanitizers available at attractions, restaurant and stores. All are urged to wear masks while at the park.



Further, the park has suspended close interaction and close-up photos with characters during the initial phase of reopening.



Shanghai Disney Resort in early March had reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, implementing enhanced health and safety measures.



In the US and Europe, Disney had temporarily closed its theme parks and hotels in mid-March as the crisis worsened. The company also halted its TV and film production, closed movie theaters and delayed film releases to stop the spread of virus.



