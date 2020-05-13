A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on price analysis for an automotive company. The engagement helped the client to develop a differentiated and dynamic approach to pricing, defined by customer expectations, and improve their sales margin by 70%.

Business challenge: A leading automotive player in the US faced several challenges including:

Lacked appropriate market knowledge and data-driven tools required to make optimized pricing decisions.

Due to improper price structure, several cars stood unsold and the manufacturers failed to realize the full potential of the vehicle.

Additional incentives and discounts to expedite sales resulted in further losses.

Solution offered: Our intelligence-driven price analysis solutions illuminated the status quo of global automotive pricing and how the automotive industry in Michigan can outperform it. By conducting in-depth market surveys interviews with key stakeholders in the industry, our price analysis experts went on to determine the accurate price of the products and services. A detailed assessment was then conducted to determine if it set price meets the customer's expectations.

Results obtained: With Infiniti's price analysis solution, the automotive client was able to:

Enhance their price structure, improve transparency, and reduces incentives and discounts to drive profits

Optimize vehicle packaging and configuration decisions, with a specific focus on avoiding unnecessary discounts.

Redesign channel and margin structure

Create customer-centric list prices

Optimize discounts and transaction prices

