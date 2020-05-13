

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced guidelines for restaurants, office buildings, shopping malls and other businesses across the state to reopen, including self-distancing and cleanliness procedures.



California is re-opening more industries such as offices where telework is impossible, outdoor museums, and malls and strip malls for curbside / outdoor pickup.



Some counties have been certified to open additional sectors, including dine-in restaurants and shopping centers.



Newsom announced new guidance for industries allowed to open statewide with modifications and some new guidance only for counties that will meet the State's requirements to move further into Stage 2.



The list of Phase 2 sectors include dine-in restaurants, outdoor museums, shopping centers and all in-store retail, all office-based workplaces, all manufacturing industries supporting retail and all logistics industries supporting retail.



The 12-page document includes thorough disinfecting protocols, social distancing requirements and other recommendations.



The easing of lockdown is not applicable to the Bay Area.



'Today we're announcing additional modifications statewide,' the governor said in a news conference.



'California is flattening the curve but we must continue to allow science and public health to guide us,' he added.



Newsom also said that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for coronavirus have been conducted statewide.



A total of 2,882 coronavirus-related deaths and 71,047 confirmed cases have been reported in the state as of Wednesday.



