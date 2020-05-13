

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.77 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $3.04 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.37 billion or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $11.98 billion from $12.96 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.37 Bln. vs. $3.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $11.98 Bln vs. $12.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

