

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen late in the previous session, stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages slid firmly into negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling back further off the more than two-month close high set on Monday.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained sharply lower. The Dow plunged 516.81 points or 2.2 percent to 23,247.97, the Nasdaq slumped 139.38 points or 1.6 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 50.12 points or 1.8 percent to 2,820.00.



The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook during a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.



Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.



The remarks from Powell mirror recent comments from other economists, who have predicted the economy will not experience the V-shaped recovery some investors seem to be expecting.



Powell said the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.



'At the Fed, we will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way,' Powell said.



However, Powell signaled the Fed remains reluctant to impose negative interest rates, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the central bank to enact.



'I know there are fans of the policy, but for now it's not something that we're considering,' Powell said. 'We think we have a good toolkit and that's the one that we will be using.'



The Fed Chief noted the economic outlook is 'both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks' and suggested it may be necessary for Congress to provide additional stimulus.



Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. producer prices plunged by much more than expected in the month of April.



Sector News



Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances, as the price of crude oil turned lower after initially spiking in reaction to the latest inventory data. Crude for June delivery fell $0.49 to $25.29 a barrel after reaching a high of $26.45 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plummeted by 8.5 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index plunged by 5.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index tumbled by 4.4 percent.



Substantial weakness was also visible among banking stocks, which extended the sell-off seen in the previous session. The KBW Bank Index nosedived by 4.7 percent to its lowest closing level in over a month.



Networking stocks also showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 4.8 percent.



Housing, steel, semiconductor and chemical stocks also saw considerable weakness, moving sharply lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.9 basis points to 0.649 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by the Labor Department's latest weekly jobless claims report, with economists expecting new claims to show another decline but remain at an elevated level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

