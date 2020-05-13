

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $123.3 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $108.7 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $140.5 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $140.5 Mln. vs. $131.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken