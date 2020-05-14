

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis has released German final inflation data. The euro traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While the euro fell further against the greenback and the yen, it changed little against the franc and the pound.



The euro was trading at 115.41 against the yen, 1.0517 against the franc, 0.8859 against the pound and 1.0805 against the greenback around 2:03 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken