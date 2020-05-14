

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L) said the Board believes it is prudent to plan for no dividends for fiscal year 2020. Future dividends will be reviewed when normalised trading resumes, the Group noted.



The Group said it has made good progress to date towards its debt reduction targets and remains committed to overall strategy to reduce the leverage over the medium term.



Marston's Plc has agreed 70 million pounds of additional liquidity through an increased bank facility. The Group has reached agreement with its banks to amend covenants for September 2020 and March 2021.



