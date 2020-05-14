

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arlington, Texas-based Evans Food Group Ltd. is recalling certain ready-to-eat or RTE pork skin products citing misbranding and undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement.



The recall involves approximately 3,796 pounds of RTE pork skin products. These include 10-oz. box of 'Mac's CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS Hot & Spicy VARIETY PACK 10 SINGLES'. These packs contains 1-oz. bags of Mac's red hot fried pork skins, which were produced from April 15 to May 11, 2020. The best buy dates of these items vary from July 8, July 29, August 17 to August 19 this year. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The red hot fried pork skins product contains soy, which is declared on the individual 1-oz. product label and is listed in the individual product's list of ingredients. However, it is not declared on the larger outside package display panel.



The agency noted that the consumer would not be able to see the soy ingredient on the label unless they open the larger box.



The company is yet to receive any adverse reports due to the consumption of these products. Consumers have been urged to discard the products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, New Seasons Market in early February had recalled 30 units of Grab N' Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta for the presence of an undeclared soy.



Last week, undeclared milk prompted Medifast, Inc. to call back around 24,923 boxes of Optavia Oatmeal products, while Mondelez Global LLC recalled RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches over undeclared peanut.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

