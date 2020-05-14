

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Foreign direct investment to mainland China grew in April, as the country attempts to recover from the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, official data showed on Thursday.



Foreign direct investment rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in April, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported citing data from the Ministry of Commerce.



Foreign investment totaled $10.14 billion during the month.



In yuan terms, FDI increased 11.8 percent year-on-year to CNY 70.36 billion.



However, foreign investment decreased by 8.4 percent year-on-year in the January to April period to $41.34 billion, due to the Covid-19 impact.



