

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Exasol AG announced the price range for the capital increase and placement. The price range has been set at 8.50 euros to 10.50 euros per share. The total amount of the offering is expected to range between 78 million euros and 97 million euros, of which Exasol would generate gross proceeds of 43 million euros to 54 million euros from the capital increase.



Post-IPO, the company's market capitalization is anticipated to range between 189 million euros and 233 million euros, based on the price range.



