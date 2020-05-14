

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LabCorp (LH) announced Thursday that it is launching a new return to work service for employers, which many U.S. companies have asked for LabCorp's assistance as they implement their return to work strategies for the summer and fall.



To meet this urgent demand, LabCorp Employer Services provides customized return to work solutions using LabCorp's trained medical staff for employee check-in health questionnaires, temperature screens, and COVID-19 test collection at the employer site or offsite. LabCorp Employer Services was previously called Wellness Corporate Solutions.



The service gives employers access to LabCorp's COVID-19 testing solutions including its at-home collection test kit, its new fingerstick antibody blood test, and in the fall, flu vaccination services.



LabCorp's new convenient fingerstick antibody blood test detects IgG antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. It provides a convenient way to test large numbers of employees as part of return to work programs.



LabCorp's fingerstick, or dried blood spot, IgG antibody test is being provided as a laboratory developed test, and uses the EUROIMMUN test which received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

