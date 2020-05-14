

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's money supply grew at the faster pace in April, data from the Bank of Japan showed on Thursday.



The monetary aggregate M2 rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.3 percent increase in March.



At the same time, M3 money supply grew 3.0 percent after rising 2.7 percent in the previous month.



The currency in circulation rose 1.8 percent in April and deposit money grew 7.8 percent.



The narrow measure M1 gained 7.0 percent in April, following a 6.2 percent rise in the prior month, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

