

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hodedah Import Inc. recalled about 26,500 units of Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests for possible serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company said the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. The chests also do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).



The recall involves Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chest in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The chests measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weigh about 84 pounds.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled 4-drawer chests.



Hodedah advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chests that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access as the remedies may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Hodedah added that it will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.



The chests were made in Malaysia and imported to the U.S. by Brooklyn, New York-based Hodedah Import.



They were sold online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com" www.Hayneedle.com, www.Overstock.com from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200.



In the first week of May, Prepac Manufacturing had recalled about 21,000 units of Prepac 4-drawer chests over similar concerns of serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



Earlier in late February, Home Depot also recalled about 200 units of Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest for similar serious tip-over and entrapment hazard issue that can result in death or injuries to children.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

