

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading day on Thursday after moving sharply lower early in the session. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow surged up 377.37 points or 1.6 percent to 23,625.34, the Nasdaq advanced 80.55 points or 0.9 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.50 points or 1.2 percent to 2,852.50.



The rebound on Wall Street came as traders once again expressed optimism about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.



The regions in upstate and central New York can resume manufacturing, construction and agricultural operations as well curbside pickup at retail stores beginning on Friday.



Banking stocks helped lead the way back to the upside, with the KBW Bank Index skyrocketing by 3.9 percent after falling as much as 3.8 percent in early trading.



The recovery by banking stocks may partly reflect bargain hunting, as traders picked up the stocks at reduced levels after the index hit its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



Substantial strength was also visible among gold stocks, resulting in a 3.6 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for June delivery soaring $24.50 to $1,746.10 an ounce.



Semiconductor, housing and brokerage stocks also moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, while notable weakness remained visible among tobacco and biotechnology stocks.



The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of 'significant downside risks' during a speech on Wednesday.



Powell's comments offset the optimism about a quick economic recovery that helped to drive stocks well off their March lows.



A number of economists have previously warned that the economy is not likely to see a V-shaped recovery, but the comments from Powell seemed to have hit home with investors.



Negative sentiment was also generated by a Labor Department showing a much smaller than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 2.981 million, a decrease of 195,000 from the previous week's revised level of 3.176 million.



However, economists had expected jobless claims to tumble to 2.5 million from the 3.169 million originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims have steadily decreased since reaching a record high of 6.867 million in late March, but the number of new claims has reached nearly 36.5 million since the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown.



'While initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to retreat from their peak, they remain at levels consistent with a labor market in distress,' said a note from economists at Oxford Economics.



They added, 'And the headline figures don't tell the full story since they don't capture individuals receiving benefits under state and emergency programs.'



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed steep drops in both import and export prices in the U.S. in the month of April.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 1 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, the German DAX Index tumbled by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dropped 3 basis points to 0.619 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

