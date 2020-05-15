

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 1.5 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 2.3 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in the previous month.



Export prices were down 1.1 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices plummeted 5.6 percent on month and 13.1 percent on year.



