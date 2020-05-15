

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L) announced the appointment of Peter Duffy as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Peter Duffy is currently CEO of Just Eat Limited and before that was Chief Commercial Officer at easyJet and Marketing Director of Audi UK. Peter will succeed Mark Lewis as CEO. Mark Lewis will step down as CEO on 31 August 2020 and will leave the Group.



Robin Freestone, Chair of Moneysupermarket, said: 'Peter Duffy has the track record we're looking for: experience of digital businesses and a dynamic leadership style that's been honed in fast moving trading environments, including nearly 7 years at easyJet.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

