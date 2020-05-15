

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said it is expects to operate its airlines services in June, with over 1800 weekly round trips to more than 130 destinations by June end. This includes over 106 German and European destinations and more than 20 intercontinental destinations.



The group also said over 20 long haul destinations will soon be available again and the first batch of flights will be available for reservation in the booking systems from May 14 onwards. All destinations can be booked on lufthansa.com.



Lufthansa will resume its long haul flights to and from Frankfurt from second half of June, subject to possible travel restrictions. SWISS plans to resume services to destinations in the Mediterranean region, and other major European cities such as Paris and Brussels, with Moscow to be added to the programme.



Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings will thus be offering more than 70 weekly frequencies overseas until mid-June.



As per reports, the airline group had grounded about 700 aircrafts or nearly 90 percent of its total capacity in March as travel demand nosedived following travel restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



