

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport company National Express Group plc (NEX.L) Friday , in its April Trading Update, said its revenue was about 50 percent during the month, in line with its expectations.



The Group also said it generated positive EBITDA in the month, slightly ahead of its expectations, driven by reductions in monthly operating costs of around 100 million pounds along with continued support from governments and customers.



This was further boosted by strong cash collections to drive positive cash flow for the month, the company added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

