

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The federal court in Muskogee, Oklahoma issued a temporary restraining order against Xephyr LLC requiring the company to immediately stop the sale of an unapproved colloidal silver product to treat Covid-19, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The order is in response to a civil complaint and accompanying court papers filed by the Department of Justice.



In its complaint, the Justice department alleged that Xephyr LLC, doing business as N-Ergetics, and its owners Brad Brand, Derill J. Fussell, and Linda Fussell, sell and distribute a colloidal silver product claiming that it will cure, mitigate, or treat coronavirus and its resulting disease, Covid-19, as well as other diseases including pneumonia, AIDS, and cancer.



Colloidal silver is a suspension of silver particles in a liquid, and it is not generally recognized as safe and effective by qualified experts for any of the uses for which defendants promote it.



The Justice department's complaint alleged that defendants are introducing unapproved new drugs into interstate commerce and that their disease-related treatment claims are unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation.



In response to the department's filing, defendants immediately took down their sales site. In addition, they have posted a message offering refunds to their customers: 'Due to the FDA and the DOJ's requests, this site has been removed. Anyone who has ordered in the last 90 days, and would like a refund, please email...'



The department said it will continue to seek complete relief against defendants.



