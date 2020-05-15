

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday after the latest data showed a solid recovery in top consumer China.



China's factory output rose for the first time this year in April, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy is slowly emerging from its coronavirus lockdown.



Industrial production in China was up 3.9 percent year-on-year year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 1.1 percent decline in March. However, retail sales and fixed investment data missed estimates.



Investor sentiment was also underpinned by talk of further stimulus in the United States and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump is open to negotiations on another possible stimulus bill amid the coronavirus pandemic, but not the one put forward by House of Representatives Democrats, a White House spokeswoman reportedly said.



China is likely to come up with a fiscal stimulus package to shore up the economy during the upcoming annual meeting of the country's top legislature.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 4,311 after declining 1.7 percent the previous day.



Manufacturer and miner Imerys soared 14.6 percent after the company said it had reached an agreement to resolve legal liabilities regarding its North America talc unit.



