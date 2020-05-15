

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported non-GAAP net income per ADS of RMB 1.98 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB 2.23, last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB 4.5 billion, compared to RMB 3.2 billion, previous year.



First quarter net revenues were RMB 146.2 billion, an increase of 20.7% from the first quarter of 2019. Net product revenues increased by 19.7%, while net service revenues increased by 29.6% from last year. Annual active customer accounts increased by 24.8% to 387.4 million.



