

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate rose in the first quarter after, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in the first quarter from 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons was 35,000 versus 29,200 in the previous three months.



These indicators do not yet reflect the negative impact of the emergency situation on the Estonian labor market, the agency said.



The employment rate was 68.1 percent in the first quarter.



The number of employed persons increased by 8,500 year-on-year to 670,300 in the first quarter.



'The number of part-time workers has grown: there were 98,800 of them,' Eveli Voolens, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



