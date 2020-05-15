

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased at a strongest rate in April as exports fell faster than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 3.24 billion in April from NOK 15.11 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was NOK 1.27 billion.



Exports dropped 24.0 percent year-on-year in April and decreased 16.4 percent from a month ago.



Imports fell 10.8 percent annually in April and decreased 19.5 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 20.757 billion in April versus NOK 20.877 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, shortfall was NOK 21.893 billion.



