

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices dropped for the first time in three-and-a-half years in April, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.6 percent increase in March. This was the first decrease since November 2016.



Transportation costs declined 9.5 percent annually in April.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.5 percent and those in recreation and culture decreased 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken