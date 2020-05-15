

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in April, as estimated initially, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.6 percent increase in March. This was in line with economists' expectation. The initial estimate released on April 30.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.4 percent annually in April. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.5 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month. The initial estimate had shown no change from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

