

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sterno Home, Inc. recalled about 77,000 units of path light kits with LED power supplies over electrical shock hazard concerns, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the path lights have a defective Sterno Home LED power supply that has a plug blade that can remain in the AC outlet when the LED power supply is pulled from the outlet, leading to an electrical shock to the user.



The recall involves Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting and Paradise light kits sold with Sterno Home LED power supplies, which alter the voltage going through the light circuit. 'Hampton Bay,' 'Patriot Lighting,' and 'Paradise' are printed on the rating label of the lights.



The company received one report of the light's power supply plug blade detaching in an AC outlet. However, there were no reports of injuries.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled path lights and contact Sterno Home to receive a free replacement LED power supply and installation instructions. However, the remedies may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.



The path lights were manufactured in China and distributed in the U.S. by Canada-based Sterno Home Inc. They were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores across the U.S. and online from March 2017 through May 2020 for between $50 and $100.



In late April, Melville, New York-based Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. also recalled about 102,400 units of Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets over similar electrical shock hazard concerns, due to possible mislabeled terminal markings.



