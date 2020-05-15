

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth rate more than halved in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic hurt production in most sectors, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year following a 4.5 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2019. Economists had expected 2 percent growth.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, the annual growth rate slowed to 1.8 percent from 4.5 percent in the previous quarter.



After seasonal and calendar adjustments, GDP rose 2 percent year-on-year after a 4.4 percent growth in the previous three months.



Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter after a 0.7 percent expansion in the previous three months.



