

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stocks were up in positive territory a little past noon on Friday, rebounding from early losses, thanks to some hectic buying in healthcare, materials and energy sections.



Information technology stocks also found support, while shares from financial, utilities and industrial sectors were mostly subdued.



The mood was quite cautious due to rising concerns about a potential second-wave of coronavirus infections, and the severe impact it is bound to make on the global economy. An escalation in U.S.-China tensions too weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 115.27 points, or 0.8%, at 14,624.93, recovering well after slipping to a low of 14,447.88 in early trades.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares soared 60% after the company reported a big jump in pot sales in the first quarter amid the spread of COVID-19 across the globe. The company reported a net loss of C$137.4 million, which amounts to C$1.37 a share, widening from C$160.2 million, or C$1.89 a share, in the year-ago period.



Aurora recently sold a large greenhouse in Exeter, Ontario for approximately half of its 17 million Canadian dollar ($12.1 million) listing price. It was one-third of the original purchase price.



Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) jumped 4%. Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 2 to 4%.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) lost 0.5 to 1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken