

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets shrugged off a mid-session setback and recovered well to close on a positive note on Friday, as investors picked up stocks, digesting news about coronavirus infections, U.S.-China tensions and global economic data.



Despite weak euro area economic data, stocks found support thanks to fairly strong industrial production data from China and expectations of additional stimulus from U.S. and Chinese governments.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 0.47%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX moved up 1.01% and 1.24%, respectively. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.11%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.37%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey ended higher.



Finland, Poland and Spain closed weak, while Ireland ended flat.



In the U.K. market, BT ended more than 7.5% up on reports the group was in talks to sell a multi-billion-pound stake in its infrastructure arm Openreach.



Carnival, Meggitt, Fresnillo, Anglo American, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Whitbread and Bunzi were among the other major gainers.



Spirax-Sarco Engineering declined more than 6.5%. Smith & Nephew, Next, 3i Group, Ferguson, Taylor Wimpey, Imperial Brans and Associated British Foods lost 2.5 to 4.2%.



Royal Bank, AstraZeneca and Lloyds Banking also ended weak.



In Germany, Volkswagen, Deutsche Post, Thyssenkrupp, Continental, Allianz, Adidas, Siemens, RWE and Linde gained 2 to 4%. Daimler and Bayer moved up 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.



Wirecard plunged more than 7.5%, while Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa and Fresenius lost 1.4 to 1.8%.



In France, Valeo, ArcelorMittal and Publicis Groupe gained 3.6 to 4%. Renault, Dassault Systemes Group, Atos, Credit Agricole and Vivendi also closed notably higher.



According to reports, French Finance Minister Le Maire would a meeting later in the day with the country's automobile executives. The government is said to be working on plans to support struggling industries including car manufacturing, tourism and aerospace.



Imerys soared and ended with a hefty gain after the company said it has reached an agreement to resolve legal liabilities regarding its North America talc unit.



William Hill and GEA were some of the other stocks to move up sharply in Friday's session.



In the currency market, the British pound hit the lowest level in over a month after EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier commented the third EU-UK negotiating round was 'disappointing.' Meanwhile, the British cabinet has stated that it would not be extending the Brexit transition deadline beyond December.



According to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the euro area economy contracted at the sharpest pace on record in the first quarter due to the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. Gross domestic product fell 3.8% sequentially in the first quarter, in contrast to a 0.1% rise in the fourth quarter of 2019.



This was the biggest fall since the series started in 1995 and in line with the estimate published on April 30.



On a yearly basis, the economy shrank 3.2% after rising 1 percent in the fourth quarter. The rate was revised from -3.3%. This was the biggest decrease since the third quarter of 2009.



Preliminary data from Destatis said the German economy contracted at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in the first quarter, with GDP falling 2.2% sequentially, after falling 0.1% in the fourth quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP declined by calendar-adjusted 2.3% in the first quarter versus a 0.4% rise in the fourth quarter.



Germany's producer prices declined at the fastest pace since mid-2016 largely due to easing energy prices, data published by Destatis revealed. Producer prices fell 1.9% year-on-year in April following a 0.8% fall in March. This was the third consecutive fall in prices.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were down 0.7%, slightly slower than the 0.8% drop seen in March.



France's consumer prices rose less than initially estimated in April, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. The core inflation was 0.3% in April versus 0.7% in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken