

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has slashed its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) in the quarter, selling around 10.08 million shares to last hold 1.92 million shares.



According to a regulatory 13-F filing for the first quarter ended March 31,2020, Berkshire also trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase (JPM), selling 1.8 million shares, to last hold 57.7 million shares.



Further, Berkshire exited its stakes in Travelers (TRV), selling 312,379 shares, and Phillips 66 (PSX), selling 227,436 shares.



Buffett added that it bought 526,930 shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc.(PNC) to last hold 9.19 million shares in the regional bank.



It is noted that its stake in American Express and Wells Fargo remains unchanged.



