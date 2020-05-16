Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
15.05.20
19:45 Uhr
159,50 Euro
-2,06
-1,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,36159,3211:04
158,74159,2615.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B156,60-1,07 %
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC159,50-1,28 %
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO79,29-2,21 %
PHILLIPS 6665,62-1,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.