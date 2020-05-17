

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Emirates Group plans to cut about 30,000 jobs, due to the coronavirus crisis that affects the entire travel and aviation industry, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Dubai-based airliner could eliminate the number of employees by about 30% from more than 105,000 at the end of March. Emirates is also considering accelerating the retirement of its fleet of Airbus SE A380s, the report said.



Earlier this month, Ryanair Airlines had said it plans a restructuring and job loss program to commence from July 2020, which may result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs.



Last month, British Airways announced plans to cut nearly 12,000 jobs at the UK carrier as Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.



