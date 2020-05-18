

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Monday scheduled to release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to sink 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year after sliding 1.8 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent in the three months prior.



Japan also will see March numbers for its tertiary industry index; in February, the index dipped 0.5 percent on month.



Thailand also is set to release Q1 GDP data, with forecasts suggesting a drop of 4.5 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent quarterly increase and the 1.6 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



Indonesia will see Q1 data for its business confidence index; in the previous three months, the index score was 104.82.



Singapore will see April figures for trade; in March, non-oil exports were up 12.8 percent on month and 17.6 percent on year, with a trade surplus of SGD31.8 billion.



New Zealand will see March numbers for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in February, the index score was 52.0.



China will release April figures for house prices; in March, prices were up 5.3 percent on year.



