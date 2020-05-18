

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Monday on hopes for an early economic recovery as some states moved to ease quarantine restrictions.



Italy yesterday recorded its fewest daily deaths since March 9 and its fewest new infections since March 4 in the latest sign that the crisis is easing.



Shops, bars and restaurants are re-opening today along with churches such as St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.



The country will re-open its borders on June 3 and travel restrictions will be lifted in a 'calculated risk' to rescue its tourism industry after the coronavirus crisis. New York and Spain are also gradually removing restrictive measures.



The benchmark DAX jumped 302 points, or 2.88 percent, to 10,766 after rallying 1.2 percent on Friday.



Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp soared almost 4 percent on a Reuters report that it was in talks with international peers about consolidating its loss-making steel business.



