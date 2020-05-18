

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):



-Earnings: -$248.29 million in Q1 vs. $40.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.21 in Q1 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $16.53 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $0.94 billion in Q1 vs. $1.14 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

