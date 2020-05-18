

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As most states allow businesses to reopen and the public venture out of their homes, the total coronavirus death toll in the United States is nearing 90,000.



With 785 more people reported dead in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the country reached 89,564. An additional 19,731 new cases took the total number of infections to 1,486,742, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Monday.



These are lower figures compared to previous days.



In New York, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, more than 350,000 cases have been reported and 28,232 have died since March 14.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,800 known cases and 145 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total numbers in both categories reported in Spain, the world's third worst affected country.



The death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, crossed the 10,000 mark. A total of 10,363 deaths and 146,504 infections have been reported so far there.



With the death toll in Virginia reaching 1010, the number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus in the U.S. has grown to 17.



In six of these states, the death toll is above 4000.



Michigan (4891 deaths, 51142 infections), Massachusetts (5797 deaths and 86010 infections), Louisiana (2491 deaths, 34432 infections), Illinois (4177 death, 94191 infections), Pennsylvania (4495 deaths, 65700 infections), California (3240 deaths, 80166 infections) Connecticut (3408 deaths, 37419 infections) Texas(1343 deaths, 48396 infections), Georgia (1610 deaths, 37579 infections), Maryland (1992 deaths 38804 infections), Florida (1973 deaths, 45588 infections), Indiana (1751 deaths, 27778 infections) Ohio (1625 deaths, 27923 infections) and Colorado (1215 deaths, 21938 infections) are the worst-affected states.



The White House slammed the Centers for Disease Control for producing faulty test for coronavirus, saying it let the country down on providing testing crucial to the battle against the outbreak.



In twin commencement speeches at the weekend, Barack Obama made a veiled attack of the Trump administration. The former president is reportedly planning to campaign for potential Democratic candidate and his former deputy Joe Biden in November's election against President Donald Trump.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

