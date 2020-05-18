

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. launches all-new 2021 Sienna with standard hybrid powertrain, bold design and all-wheel drive.



Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the all-hybrid 2021 Sienna sports many premium features, including kick-open and closed sliding side doors and rear gate, four-zone climate control system, heated second-row super-long slide captain's chairs with ottomans, onboard vacuum and refrigerator, a segment-first power tilt and telescoping steering column with heated steering wheel, a digital rear-view mirror, 10-in. color head-up display and 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.



The 2021 Toyota Sienna is also ready for life's outdoor adventures with its all-wheel drive option. The Sienna will also offer an available tow hitch and factory optional 1,500-watt inverter with 120V AC outlet to power camping equipment.



'This is an all-new vehicle from the ground up, including a new chassis platform as well as a new electrical platform,' said Chief Engineer Monte Kaehr. 'The development of the fourth generation Sienna was a huge undertaking but we always worked towards one single mission-to make the best van yet.'



