

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



-Earnings: RMB41 million in Q1 vs. -RMB327 million in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB0.02 in Q1 vs. -RMB0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3082 million or RMB8.84 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB22.45 billion in Q1 vs. RMB24.12 billion in the same period last year.



