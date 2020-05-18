

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):



-Earnings: -$12.67 million in Q1 vs. -$5.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q1 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.47 million or -$0.21 per share for the period. -Revenue: $40.33 million in Q1 vs. $73.24 million in the same period last year.



