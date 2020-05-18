

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB243.03 million, or RMB3.92 per share. This compares with RMB284.58 million, or RMB4.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB255.87 million or RMB4.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to RMB436.87 million from RMB495.59 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB255.87 Mln. vs. RMB304.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB4.13 vs. RMB4.90 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB436.87 Mln vs. RMB495.59 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

