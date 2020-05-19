

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L) said its unit, BMCS Italy, was unsuccessful in the first instance appeal against a decision by the Italian Competition Authority to impose a fine in respect of a tariff list dating back to 2001. The ICA fined BMCS Italy a total of 51 million euros. BMCS Italy is now considering its position in respect of a further appeal.



BMCS Italy stated that it does not understand the basis of the decision, given that the tariff list did not apply to any of the services provided by BMCS Italy and was not relevant to BMCS Italy's activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken