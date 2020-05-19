

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said its Board of Management has decided to propose a dividend of 1.20 euros per share for 2019. The Board had previously proposed a dividend of 2.40 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting. The company said its Board of Management currently focuses on securing the liquidity and credit rating.



The company previously announced that, as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Management expects significantly lower earnings in fiscal 2020.



The company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place as a virtual event on July 30, 2020.



