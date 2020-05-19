

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.99 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $3.84 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $134.62 billion from $123.93 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $134.62 Bln vs. $123.93 Bln last year.



