

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices fell for the tenth straight month in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 5.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.1 percent decline in March.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 1.0 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 22.3 percent annually in April and those of intermediate goods fell by 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for investment goods rose 0.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 2.8 percent in April, following a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken