

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The total coronavirus death toll in the United States has breached the 90,000 mark, with the total number of infected cases exceeding 1.5 million, as several states have allowed businesses to reopen and people to go out of their homes.



This week, most of the country's 50 states eased restrictions and lifted lockdown measures to restart the economy.



In New York, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, more than 360,000 cases have been reported and nearly 29,000 have died. The death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, crossed the 10,000 mark. A total of 10,448 deaths and 150,087 infections have been reported so far there. The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus in the U.S. has grown to 17.



Globally, there have been nearly 4.95 million confirmed infections and 322,000 deaths.



The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy with record layoffs being reported in the country, the highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s. In April, the unemployment rate touched a historic 14.7 per cent, with some 20.5 million people losing their jobs.



The US House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion economic package crafted by Democrats on Friday to soften the economic impact of the pandemic, one of the largest relief package in US history.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

