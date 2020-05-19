

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The Detroit auto giants-- General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), have restarted their plants in the U.S., after shutting down them in late-March.



The automakers have implemented new safety measures to help keep the coronavirus from spreading, including touchless body temperature scanning, mandatory face mask use, staggered shifts, washing of hands, and a device that buzzes if workers get too close to each other.



Ford has brought 71,000 workers back to work at its North American operations, which includes roughly 59,300 in the U.S., 5,300 in Canada and 6,775 in Mexico. In the U.S., Ford has reopened nine plants. Operations at most Ford facilities around the world have already restarted, with production in China resuming over two weeks ago and European plants restarting recently.



Meanwhile, cafeterias, meeting spaces and other places where employees gather will remain closed as of now.



'We have gone through and trialed these processes,' Ford COO Jim Farley said in statement. 'We're abiding by our first principles, and we are working with our union and government partners to restart. Getting back to work isn't just good news for Ford employees. It's also good news for our suppliers, car dealers and the ecosystems that provide services around them, like restaurants, shops and stores.'



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump plans to visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, which is being used to manufacture ventilators.



