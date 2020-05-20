

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson will stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, as demand fell amid mounting consumers lawsuits that claimed the talc products caused cancer.



The move comes after years of litigation where the company has been ordered to pay billions of dollars in compensation.



But, the company has consistently defended the safety of its talc products.



The healthcare giant said it will wind down the commercialization of talc-based baby powder, which represents about 0.5% of the total U.S. Consumer Health business, in the U.S. and Canada in the coming months. But retailers will continue to sell existing inventory.



The company added that the move is part of a reassessment of its consumer products prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



'Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,' the company said in a statement.



However, the company stated that cornstarch-based baby powder will remain available in North America.



The company added that both talc-based and cornstarch-based baby powder will continue be available in other markets around the world.



Johnson & Johnson said it remains fully committed to its Johnson's Baby brand.



