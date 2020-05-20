

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French carmaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK) reportedly plans to cut about 400 out of some 3,200 jobs at its Slovenian unit Revoz following suspension of operations amid coronavirus pandemic and weak demand.



The unit produces the Clio, Twingo and electric Smart Forfour models. The company said it will remove half a night shift, which represents around 400 workers, from its roster after restarting production.



Renault noted that the business situation in Europe has fallen 77% in April due to the coronavirus crisis. Renault has decided not to implement the half night shift which was to start on May 11.



Renault is currently in talks with the French government for a credit facility between 4 billion euros and 5 billion euros.



