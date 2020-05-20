

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), the global information services company, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2020 decreased to US$942 million from last year's US$957 million due to an increase in net finance costs of US$49 million.



Profit attributable to owners of the company decreased to US$675 million or 74.2 US cents per share from US$695 million or 76.0 US cents per share in the previous year, reflecting a higher tax charge, higher finance costs.



But, annual revenue increased by 7% to US$5.18 billion from last year's US$4.86 billion, reflecting the improved underlying performance of ongoing activities.



Based on recent average exchange rates persisting, the headwind to the first-quarter of fiscal year 2021 revenue and Benchmark EBIT would be around 5%.



