

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) said its Board will recommend at the AGM that the company becomes the first listed company to adopt the 'Entreprise à Mission' model created by French law in 2019. The Board also confirmed dividend payment for 2019, in line with original recommendation. The company's 2020 AGM will be held on June 26th, 2020.



The Board of Directors also accepted Emmanuel Faber's proposal to reduce by 30% his fixed remuneration for the rest of year 2020. The Members of the Board of Directors have decided to give up their entire compensation for the second half of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANONE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de